Congressman Who Hasn't Held A Townhall In 7 Years Claims He's 'Accessible', Debate Crowd Bursts Into Laughter

Minnesota Congressman Erik Paulsen hasn't held a town hall in 7 years.



In a debate with candidate @deanbphillips, Paulsen says he gets his good ideas by "being accessible" to constituents.



The crowd erupts in laughter.#ChangeIsComing. #EveryonesInvited. #MN03 pic.twitter.com/gecTtzLMKK — Spencer Bounds (@Spencer4Texas) August 27, 2018

Erik Paulsen says Townhalls just get him "gotcha moments". Debates too seem problematic for the congressman from Minnesota's 3rd district, as he seems prone to foot-in-mouth disease.

The audience at a debate in Minnesota erupted in laughter earlier this week after Rep. Erik Paulsen (R-Minn.) said he tried to be accessible to his constituents. “Truth is, I get a lot of ideas from listening to people like you,” Paulsen said. “Being accessible, being a good listener, those are where the ideas come from.” The statements immediately sparked laughter from the crowd. The moderator abruptly chimed in to ask the audience to "be respectful."

Earlier this year, asked why he hasn't held a townhall event in over seven years, Paulsen replied:

“People turn them into a gotcha moment or a shouting moment,” he said.

Paulsen is currently one of the most endangered Republicans in the House, sitting in a district that Hillary Clinton won by 10. If the laughter is any indication, in a few months he'll be looking for another job. You can do much better, Minnesota's 3rd.

On Nov. 6th, Vote for Dean Phillips

A billboard on Highway 55 in the district that ran earlier this year.