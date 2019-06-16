CNN's State Of The Union Panel Bursts Out In Laughter At Rick Santorum's Stupidity

Here's the deal with gaslighting: you have to be strong enough to insist something absolutely and you cannot be surrounded by people with a strong sense of reality and a lukewarm sense of respect for you for it to succeed.

Rick "Please don't Google my name" Santorum is not savvy enough to sense that the circumstances are not ideal for this pointless little bit of gaslighting.

In a larger discussion of Donald Trump's mindless admission that he would absolutely break the law and accept intelligence from foreign entities against a rival and not notify law enforcement, Santorum pooh-poohed the idea that the Russians would openly approach the Trump campaign and offer up damaging materials.

“No foreign government could come to your campaign and say ‘I’m the Russian government –‘”

EXCEPT THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT THEY DID, FROTHY. Which is why the entire panel burst into laughter as Jake Tapper pointed out that it's been well-documented that's the way it happened. “They did. The Russian government lawyer went to Don Jr. and said they had dirt.”

Santorum had nothing to do but look sheepish at his failed attempt to gaslight and then admit that Trump's response was the incorrect one.

Gee, ya think?