Rick Santorum's Ungodly Justification On Why 1500 Immigrant Children Are Missing

You can call Rick "Please Don't Google My Name" Santorum a lot of things. FSM knows we have on this site. But don't ever call him a "pro-life Christian" after this segment on CNN's State of the Union.

Guest host Dana Bash asked the panel about the news that ICE has lost track of almost 1,500 children they separated from their parents. Santorum's disgusting defense of this is to reject the framing entirely. You see, these kids aren't really lost, just lost track of (because there's a difference, you see?) and wouldn't be in this situation if their parents hadn't risked their lives coming here.

“They were placed in vetted homes,” Santorum said of ICE's policy of separating children from asylum-seeking parents. “The question is, they haven’t had communication with these previously vetted sponsors. Does that mean that they’re lost? No.”

“That means there’s a process going on right now to try and find why these sponsors haven’t checked back in to give us their location,” he said.

This naturally leads Santorum to his "big government is bad" argument.

But excuse me, there are CHILDREN--some as young as 18 months old--that we can't reunite with their parents BECAUSE WE DON'T KNOW WHERE THEY ARE and the only thing Santorum can do is sneer at bloated government bureaucracies?

The trauma we're inflicting on these innocent children, because their parents were seeking a better, safer environment in which to raise them, is horrific and on the level of some of the worst civil rights abuses this country has ever done.

And Santorum thinks our "moral" duty is to deter asylum seekers by the threat of ripping their children away from them.

This is his version of being pro-life.

This is his version of Christian morality.

This is who Rick Santorum is.

May he rot in hell.