Rick Santorum Declares Calling Trump's Immigration Policies Racist 'Ridiculous'

The panel of Sunday's State of the Union fell apart when former congressman Rick "Please don't Google my name" Santorum dutifully tried to normalize and justify Donald Trump's racism.

See, because although Frothy can't quite be sanguine with Trump's vulgar language, he's a-okay with the implicit racism behind it. After all, the issues with immigration now are completely different from your grandparents' day.

"We actually were in need of workers at the turn of the last century, who were low-skilled workers. That is not the case anymore. We did not -- we have record levels of immigration, we have over a million people coming into this country every year, most of whom are unskilled, most of whom are coming in through -- quote -- 'chain migration.' It's not a merit-based system.

And you have Democrats and Republicans -- the four things the president has asked for, Democrat and Republicans agree to. Ending chain migration, getting rid of the visa lottery, I mean, having border security, and doing something about DACA. Those are reasonable things the president has put on the table."

Let me just point out that there are so many long time Republican fallacies and fear mongering in there that it's hard to unpack it all.

First and foremost, our net migration has been hovering around zero since 2010. So while there may be a million people coming into this country (and we do have a hybrid needs-based/merit system that takes into account employment and nation limits), we're also losing people, usually due to family reunification desires.

"Chain Migration" is a Republican buzzword which means letting families stay together. Is this something the the "Party of Family Values" does not want? And there are numerical limits to approving these visas. Some 3.9 million individuals are still waiting to come in.

And for the love of everything holy, Santorum doesn't know his frothy ass from a hole in the ground if he thinks that the only people trying to come in are low-skill individuals. On the whole, immigrants hold more degrees and more higher end jobs than the rest of the American population. It is true that more undocumented workers tend to accept low paying jobs, but they're typically not jobs or conditions that Americans are willing to accept. Are Republicans ready to improve those so Americans will? Ha!

↓ Story continues below ↓

And Trump wouldn't need to do anything about DACA if he hadn't decided to revoke it in the first place, apparently in a overweening desire to erase all of Barack Obama's legacy. So let's not pretend that he's being reasonable at all.

Still, Jake Tapper let him put out the talking points unchallenged, though fellow panelists Carlos Gutierrez, Neera Tandem and Karine Jean Pierre tried to interject some logic, pointing out that Trump's latest tantrum has caused him to reject the very bipartisan bill he claimed to want.

But Santorum clung on. Even as all the panel members laid even more evidence of the chaos that Trump has brought to this process, he asserted the one thing that proves inarguably that he is a utter fool or the worst liar:

"The reality is, to suggest that this is racial politics is ridiculous --"

There is only one thing ridiculous here. And it's the guy gaslighting the nation by pretending Trump isn't a big, fat racist.