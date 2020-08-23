Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

'I Regret It': C-SPAN Caller Tells RNC Spokesperson She Won't Cast Another Vote For Trump

A Republican voter explained to RNC spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington on Sunday why she no longer supports President Donald Trump because of his response to COVID-19.
By David

A Republican voter explained to RNC spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington on Sunday why she no longer supports President Donald Trump because of his response to COVID-19.

During an appearance on C-SPAN's Washington Journal program, a woman from Texas named Rosie admitted that she had voted for Trump in 2016.

"I feel right now that this young lady, Elizabeth, isn't strong enough and knows enough to defend a Republican Party," the woman said. "I did vote for Mr. Trump and, afterwards, I regretted it. Because in the beginning, if she pays attention... he has done lots of mistakes."

Rosie pointed out that Trump had bragged that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue without repercussions.

"Here in Texas, he doesn't have to come and shoot nobody," she said before slamming the president's response to COVID-19.

Harrington disagreed: "The media has not given the president a fair shake in this at all. We know this is a unique situation that happened and we know who's to blame. It's a commmunist regime in China that lied to the world, they covered it up."

The RNC spokesperson praised Trump for "shutting down travel" despite evidence that thousands of people entered the country following the so-called "ban."

"President Trump said it so well," she insisted. "Where Joe Biden and Kamala Harris see darkness, we see American greatness."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us