RNC Spox Sees Mussolini In 2020 Dems, Ignores Fascism From White House

RNC Spokesliar, Elizabeth Harrington spewed a doozy on Fox News about the 2020 Democratic candidates. She compared some in the field to — wait for it — Benito Mussolini. Apparently, Elizabeth Warren and her radical agenda to actually enact policy to help Americans live healthy lives bears the greatest resemblance to the bald, short fascist dictator executed by firing squad at the age of 61 after being responsible for the torture and slaughter of hundreds of thousands of Europeans.

How Is Warren Like Mussolini? Let me count the ways...

There. I'm done counting.

So, this projection thing seems to be a requirement for being hired in any capacity for Republican politics, now. I guess it's not enough to be completely heartless, selfish, and racist, they need to make sure they've perfected the art of accusing their opponents of exactly, but EXACTLY the thing of which they're guilty?

I'm not sure who needs to hear this on the Republican side, but I'll scream it for the morons in the back:

YOU ARE THE ONES WHO ELECTED A FASCIST DICTATOR, REMEMBER? YYYOOOUUU DID THAT! MKAY?

I mean, even Harris Faulkner wasn't buying Harrington's bullshite.

HARRINGTON: You're going to be faced with a choice in 2020. And the president is exactly right, he said, "There are no Winston Churchills." But, you know, I do see quite a few Benito Mussolinis in the Democratic field -- FAULKNER: Ooo -- HARRINGTON: -- and now it's about running, getting the trains to run on time in Hawaii, because they're talking about banning airplanes in ten years. The Democrat is pushing a radical agenda. We're not gonna turn too far to the left in 2020, we're gonna stick with the progress we've made. FAULKNER: Wow. I would imagine you'll get some pushback on any comparisons to Mussolini, but I do understand the socialism aspect of that, so let's just stay in the lane of the money, if you will.

Faulkner had to tell her, "Speaking of TRAINS YOU ARE GOING OFF THE RAILS, LADY - stick to our usual talking points of bashing socialism, which we all know isn't really what Democrats are about anyhow, but that's our USUAL propaganda, and what we're COMFORTABLE lying about here at Fox News."

But Harrington didn't stop there. Oh, no, she didn't.

HARRINGTON: Look at what they're proposing! Socialized medicine! A complete takeover of healthcare, eliminating private insurance, which over 180 million Americans have. This so-called Green New Deal, there's nothing new about it. It's the old, failed, socialist policies of the 20th century, a complete takeover of what you drive, what you eat, how many kids you have, it's completely a radical agenda, so when I look at the Democratic field and Elizabeth Warren's getting lauded for saying, "I have a plan for that?" Those words are terrifying, actually, to millions of Americans because we don't want the government to have another plan over our life.

So now, apparently, the Green New Deal is a holdover from the 1950s, a dietary restriction, a mandatory sterilization plan, an edict to only ride a bicycle to work, and a dessert topping all in one!

And Harrington of course has the unmitigated gall to compare Democrats — who are fighting for the poorest and most vulnerable Americans to have clean water and healthcare, let alone air to breathe — to Mussolini, the fascist dictator who inspired Hitler. Meanwhile our own alleged president (who kept a copy of Hitler's speeches by his bedside) is overseas to commemorate D-Day, shaming our nation every time he exhales.