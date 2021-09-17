Politics
Trump Sends Letter Demanding Georgia Declare Him 2020 Winner

It's time Trump gets looked at by psychiatrists and geriatric doctors in order to check his mental competency and his overall health because his latest missive is quite literally insane.
By John Amato
Liz Harrington shouldn't be allowed to post his fantasy statements on Twitter since he was kicked off the social media platform for being a serial conspiracy theorist and a liar, but she posted this tweet today, while Twitter remained mute.

If you read the tweet without knowing the date, a normal person would think Traitor Trump sent this letter to Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in November of 2020, when he was trying to force Governor Kemp to commit a serious crime, but you'd be wrong.

In it, Trump claims there are 43,000 fraudulent ballots and demands Raffensperger decertify the results of the 2020 election and name Trump as the winner instead.

Keeping up the voter fraud conspiracies is the only thing traitor Trump seems concerned about and I imagine it's a great fundraising tool, but it's getting people killed who refuse to get vaccinated and setting up possible violence like we saw on January 6 moving forward. Right wing Trump loyalists have promised demonstrations in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to demand the insurrectionists be freed. It's not hard to imagine a letter like this sparking violence there and in the states, too.

In the history of this great country, there's never been a broken and deranged president that continues to lie and lie with no conscience about a free and fair presidential election that he or she lost -- until Trump.

