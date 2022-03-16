Congress Gives President Zelenskyy's Passionate Speech A Standing Ovation

President Zelenskyy received a standing ovation and rousing applause after he finished his address to Congress.

Ukraine's president addressed Congress earlier today by thanking the United States for its "overwhelming support" and then asked the US to do more.

Zelenskyy asked for humanitarian no-fly zones and called on President Biden to be the "leader of peace."

"Remember Pearl Harbor...Remember September 11th...Our country experiences this every day, right now, at this moment, every night for three weeks now."

Congress is united with the President in refusing to create no-fly zones in Ukraine for fear of starting an open war between the West and Russia.

The Washington Post reports, "The White House is, however, set to announce $800 million more in security assistance Wednesday, a senior administration official said, as part of a government spending bill that President Biden signed Tuesday to provide $13.6 billion in new aid to Ukraine. Previous U.S. assistance has included shipments of antiaircraft and anti-armor systems."

After the speech ended, even Fox News hosts were congratulating Zelensky for his powerful words.

CNN has a full English transcript of his remarks.