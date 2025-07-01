Trump Drops Vindictive Lawsuit Against Iowa Pollster

Lumpy has dropped his lawsuit against Iowa pollster Ann Selzer and the Des Moines Register, which he filed in response to a poll she conducted that was published by the paper right before the November election. Via Mediaite:
On Monday, Trump’s attorneys Edward Paltzik and Alan Ostergren filed a Notice of Dismissal informing the court that all plaintiffs were dismissing the case without prejudice, theoretically meaning that the complaint could be refiled later before the statute of limitations runs.
According to NPR investigative correspondent Tom Dreisbach, legal counsel for Selzer told him on Monday that there was no settlement, suggesting that Selzer
had not paid any money to Trump or the other plaintiffs to drop the case.
Reached for comment by Mediaite Monday afternoon, Corn-Revere confirmed that FIRE was “aware of the Trump team’s voluntary dismissal.”
“There is no settlement in this case,” he added. “We are reviewing next steps as we continue to defend J. Ann Selzer’s First Amendment rights.”
The Trump suit charged "election interference."
The poll in question showed Vice President Kamala Harris leading Trump 47% to 44% among likely Iowa voters -- a shocking result that made headlines across the country. Unsurprisingly, Trump was enraged at the poll, and neither winning the election (including a double-digit victory in Iowa) nor Selzer's retirement did much to soothe his ruffled feathers. Later that month, Trump called for Selzer and the newspaper to be investigated and then followed that up with a lawsuit in December.