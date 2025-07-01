Trump Drops Vindictive Lawsuit Against Iowa Pollster

Lumpy has dropped his lawsuit against Iowa pollster Ann Selzer and the Des Moines Register, which he filed in response to a poll she conducted that was published by the paper right before the November election. Via Mediaite:

On Monday, Trump’s attorneys Edward Paltzik and Alan Ostergren filed a Notice of Dismissal informing the court that all plaintiffs were dismissing the case without prejudice, theoretically meaning that the complaint could be refiled later before the statute of limitations runs.

According to NPR investigative correspondent Tom Dreisbach, legal counsel for Selzer told him on Monday that there was no settlement, suggesting that Selzer

had not paid any money to Trump or the other plaintiffs to drop the case.

Reached for comment by Mediaite Monday afternoon, Corn-Revere confirmed that FIRE was “aware of the Trump team’s voluntary dismissal.”

“There is no settlement in this case,” he added. “We are reviewing next steps as we continue to defend J. Ann Selzer’s First Amendment rights.”