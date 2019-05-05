Ranking GOP Rep. Doug Collins: Democrats 'Know They Can't' Impeach Trump

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, asserted on Sunday that the Democrats "know they can't" impeach Donald Trump, ignoring that the reason Democratic leadership have been not focusing on impeachment is that they know that Republicans in Congress will never put integrity or the nation's benefit ahead of partisan considerations.

During an interview on CBS's Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan asked Collins if he was disappointed that Attorney General William Barr had refused to come before the committee to discuss Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.

"I’m very disappointed that my chairman [Rep. Jerry Nadler] let that happen," Collins complained, again blaming a Democrat for the acts of a corrupted Republican official. "I wanted to actually talk to Bill Barr. He had that opportunity. And the day before he was in the Senate and sat for over six hours and a double round of questions for Democrats.

The GOP congressman continued, with a nonsensical logic which would only make sense to his targeted audience: Donald Trump: "Bill Barr is not afraid of testifying. Bill Barr has said he will testify. He just didn’t want to be part of a show in which the Democrats who have not brought up impeachment because they know they can’t."

"I have a question, Margaret," Collins added. "Why would you impeach a president after Mueller said there was no collusion, there was no obstruction. [Editor's note: that is NOT what Mueller's report states, but Brennan isn't adept at presenting facts] At this point we have the best economy we had in 50 years, 50 years of unemployment. What are you impeaching him for?"

Brennan attempted to move on with the interview, but Collins interrupted.

"They want to make it look like impeachment," he said.

Democrats, who hold a majority in the House of Representatives, do have the power to impeach Trump. Republicans in the Senate, however, would almost certainly decline to convict the president and remove him from office.