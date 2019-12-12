Scarborough Summarizes GOP Trump Defense: 'Loud Noises! That's All They Have'

Joe Scarborough chided Jim Jordan for being one of the people "turning their heads" while someone was "doing bad things to wrestlers he shouldn't have done." He talked about the tactic with former Republican staffer Kurt Bardella, who wrote an op-ed today about the yelling strategy.

"It is fascinating, though, that all the yelling and screaming, they never get to the fact, do they, Kurt -- they never get to the fact that they didn't even in a more extreme way against Barack Obama. And you were there. You were on the oversight committee. You know what the oversight committee did to Barack Obama," Scarborough said.

"Everything that they're acting shocked and saying that the government has been weaponized, that's number one. Number two, they never really addressed the underlying issue, and that is, if Donald Trump as commander in chief used his position to extort support from a foreign country to interfere in an election, and held up about $400 million worth of military defense weapons that Congress had already approved that was supposed to stop whom? It was to stop Vladimir Putin from invading the country.

"You will love this, Willie. The House Republicans have adopted the Brick Tamlin (Anchorman) 'loud noises' defense. Loud noises! That's all they have. They're making loud noises."

"Well, I mean we've seen time and again with all of these proceedings. Reps fall back on the same strategy, which is to yell as frequently as possible, as loudly as possible, in hopes nobody will notice they have not described this call with Zelensky as 'a perfect call.' They've not once talked about defending the substance of what the president has been accused of. They must not have read the impeachment articles here because it is very straightforward what the president is accused of. You want to talk about weaponizing oversight? Republicans like Jim Jordan wrote the book on how to weaponize oversight for what they did to the Barack Obama administration. The idea they can turn around now and say, wow, it is shocking people could issue subpoenas, they want testimony."

"Give us a quick example, Kurt, of the hypocrisy, how people like Jim Jordan, what they did on 'fast and furious,' what they did on Benghazi, what they did on these other investigations," Scarborough said.

"Well, something that was interesting. He talked about the IRS during the hearing yesterday and they held a four to five-year investigation alleging that the IRS was targeting conservatives. End of the investigation, it turned out no, that wasn't happen, that is 100% false. yet they held the hearings. They held an administration official in contempt of Congress without cooperating with their made-up political-driven hearing," Bardella said.

"Here he is again saying, well, we are going to ignore history, ignore fact, and I will use something I know isn't true to try to justify what I'm doing now, which is defending the president at all costs. Again, it is like I wrote today and think, when they're in the news director's office yelling about the hiring of a woman, they're saying 'Loud noises, I don't know what we're yelling about!' That's Jim Jordan, Doug Collins and Louie Gohmert and that's all they've got."