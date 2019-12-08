Lazy Or Dumb? Rep Doug Collins Begs For More Time To Catch Up On Impeachment

Pretty much everyone knows that Rep. Doug Collins is a partisan, screamy, Trump bootlicking, MAGA idiot. He tries to hide it with all the yelling and eye rolling and gesticulating while sitting in Congressional Hearings. On Sunday he basically admitted that he is a lazy fool in a tweet, and subsequent statement, where he said that he needs more time to read a 50-page document - even though he is IN THE HEARINGS and had access to witnesses and testimony.

His tweet:

Chairman Nadler has no choice but to postpone Monday’s hearing in the wake of a last-minute document transmission that shows just how far Democrats have gone to pervert basic fairness.https://t.co/iGBGrgFAYq — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 7, 2019

In his statement, he whined, "Chairman Nadler has no choice but to postpone Monday’s hearing in the wake of a last-minute document transmission that shows just how far Democrats have gone to pervert basic fairness. Nearly a month after every Republican on our committee asserted our clear right to see all underlying documents held by the committees involved in the impeachment investigation, we have received no response from the chairman. Instead, Democrats waited until after Speaker Pelosi announced that articles of impeachment were imminent and chose the eve of the Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing to share loads of documents that Chairman Schiff has had since this investigation began. It is impossible for Judiciary members to sift through thousands and thousands of pages in any meaningful way in a matter of hours."

Collins was (rightfully) eviscerated on twitter.

You can’t read through 55 pages in TWO DAYS? Do you not know how to read? Would be easier if it was a book on tape? — Steff723 (@Steff723) December 8, 2019

Too bad! Do your job like millions of Americans who work day and night during weekends and holidays to meet deadlines!! Americans pay your salary, the least you can do is actually work for it! — Mireya Hernandez (@miry_elizah225) December 7, 2019

I'm sorry Chairman Nadler was under the impression you knew how to read. Sorry the audio version is not ready yet.

— Kathleen Swarm (@kathies01) December 8, 2019

Perfect

I give this tweet 7 out of 15 flushes — Schadenfreude Chardonnay (@PunkrockPM) December 7, 2019

Doug Collins, Ranking Whining Member.