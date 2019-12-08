Lazy Or Dumb? Rep Doug Collins Begs For More Time To Catch Up On Impeachment

Pretty much everyone knows that Rep. Doug Collins is a partisan, screamy, Trump bootlicking, MAGA idiot. He tries to hide it with all the yelling and eye rolling and gesticulating while sitting in Congressional Hearings. On Sunday he basically admitted that he is a lazy fool in a tweet, and subsequent statement, where he said that he needs more time to read a 50-page document - even though he is IN THE HEARINGS and had access to witnesses and testimony.
His tweet:
In his statement, he whined, "Chairman Nadler has no choice but to postpone Monday’s hearing in the wake of a last-minute document transmission that shows just how far Democrats have gone to pervert basic fairness. Nearly a month after every Republican on our committee asserted our clear right to see all underlying documents held by the committees involved in the impeachment investigation, we have received no response from the chairman. Instead, Democrats waited until after Speaker Pelosi announced that articles of impeachment were imminent and chose the eve of the Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing to share loads of documents that Chairman Schiff has had since this investigation began. It is impossible for Judiciary members to sift through thousands and thousands of pages in any meaningful way in a matter of hours."
Collins was (rightfully) eviscerated on twitter.
