Friday News Dump: Why Is Doug Collins Yelling? And Other News

Why is Doug Collins ALWAYS yelling? 😫pic.twitter.com/p8s0Ti5Kix — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) December 9, 2019

Wasn't it fun listening to Doug Collins yell over and over? Did you know he was a Baptist preacher before he got his cut-rate law degree? After a while, I just tuned him out. All I heard was this:

“Why is Doug Collins always yelling?” @joncoopertweets



My guess is because he has nothing legitimate to say. So screaming is an attempt to cover up the nonsensical arguments they spew at a constant.https://t.co/YFWPI0nTm9 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 12, 2019

Doug Collins, why you yelling? I’m gonna need you to pipe down...#JudiciaryCommittee pic.twitter.com/RS6bRNimIY — Don’t Boo, vote! (@sitav2009) December 12, 2019

Trump And McConnell Plotting To Have Senate Trial Without Allowing A Single Witness https://t.co/I1LSqpI2uP via @politicususa #ctl #p2 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 13, 2019

Last year but still reflects now with new cost of living up in all areas! Under Trump, the cost of living is rocketing. We analyzed why. https://t.co/aQVd2uCuI7 — Beverly Hill (@HillBeverlyhill) December 13, 2019

Millions in military aid at center of impeachment hasn't reached Ukraine

https://t.co/4JPh5hDzcQ — Herbert (@HHooversGhost) December 13, 2019

After contentious negotiations, European Union leaders reached a landmark agreement to cut the bloc's greenhouse-gas emissions to zero by 2050 https://t.co/XtBs0TU2Gb — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 13, 2019

Tory flips, according to BBC:



“Places like Wrexham - which Labour had held since the 1930s.



Like Leigh - where Labour has won since the 20s.



Like Workington - which has been Labour since the 70s.



Like Blyth Valley - which until now had never had a Tory MP.” — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) December 13, 2019

American conservatives celebrate, progressives fret over UK election news: "Will that happen in the USA next November?" https://t.co/AgSTQBZgJy — Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 13, 2019

Tomorrow's front page: The final proof that Scotland is already a different country. Polls predict MASSIVE SNP win but England votes for Boris Johnson. Now it's time for independence. pic.twitter.com/DrZgB5qJcl — The National (@ScotNational) December 12, 2019

I feel sickened for Britain.



A man who is well known to be a liar, a bully, a racist & a double dealer will now preside over the UK for the next 5 years, will force through a Brexit that helps his mates, devastates the NHS & sells off Britain for spare parts.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) December 12, 2019

Electric brain stimulation can treat depression and addiction https://t.co/lSyUwrOGe8 — Quartz (@qz) December 13, 2019

What cities will they move to when rising sea levels force their displacement? https://t.co/RNToAoJXgA — HowStuffWorks (@HowStuffWorks) December 13, 2019

Hannity: "I was shocked that former President Obama left so many [judicial] vacancies and didn't try to fill those positions."



Mitch McConnell: "I'll tell you why. I was in charge of what we did the last two years of the Obama administration. [Creepy evil laugh]" pic.twitter.com/revbToN8aZ — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) December 13, 2019

THIS IS ILLEGAL.

Under the Hatch Act Pompeo must resign his federal position as soon as he’s running for elected office.

And that includes raising money to run for office.



Pompeo quietly recruits megadonors for potential Senate bid. https://t.co/I5N2ZqzhcF — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) December 4, 2019

TONIGHT: @RepAdamSchiff says impeachment isn't just about Trump's prior actions, it is about Trump's continued actions that threaten American democracy. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/fRvAR1QiYY — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 13, 2019

The time for Schumer and all Democrats to set the bar at the Senate holding a real, fair trial is right now, and Collins, Gardner, Tillis, et al need to be put on the record as to whether they'll muck with the rules to protect Trump from said trial. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) September 25, 2019

🚨 Andy Beshear just signed an executive order restoring voting rights of many people with completed sentences!



Massive expansion: It affects 4% of KY's adult population!! But ≈100K with completed sentences remain disenfranchised.



Also, a part of HUGE movement in 2019.



See: pic.twitter.com/2NYg9fmYpZ — Taniel (@Taniel) December 12, 2019

Matt Bevin has pardoned or commuted the sentences of 428 people since he lost his re-election bid last month. One of them is a convicted killer whose brother hosted a campaign fundraiser for him.https://t.co/x3RacxQqPH — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 12, 2019

Greta Thunberg trolls Trump on Twitter after he bullies the teenage climate activist with autism https://t.co/mzw2AHcfm2 — Salon (@Salon) December 13, 2019

Can the entire Republican political establishment in Washington be corrupt? Sure it can.

Large-scale rings of knaves, thieves, scoundrels, and villains have operated successfully in both parties since the Republic began...https://t.co/1A6HDIQ4TC — Lance Mannion (@LanceMannion) December 13, 2019

1.15 Million Americans Killed by Guns Since John Lennon's Death - Rolling Stone https://t.co/HEhvD6WU61 — Derringer (@ladiesgun) December 13, 2019

New: When Giuliani returned from Kyiv on Sat, Trump called him as his plane was still taxiing & asked: “What did you get?” Giuliani replied: “More than you can imagine.” W/@bykowicz @tggrove on Giuliani doubling down, even as friends urged him to lay low:https://t.co/94GDLJWKzE — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) December 13, 2019

The great @anneapplebaum has moved to @TheAtlantic. This is her debut column. It’s a cracker ! https://t.co/JgjjxLk6W0 — Edward Lucas (@edwardlucas) December 12, 2019

Trump could sit out general presidential debates because he doesn't trust Debate Commission, says report | Via Newsweek https://t.co/VJ38hzXlmt — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) December 13, 2019



TRUTHTELLER OF THE WEEK AWARD

This was something. A standing ovation for Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo:

"Make up your minds: Whose side are you on? Gun manufacturers, the gun lobby, or the children that are getting gunned down in this country every single day.” Houston's police chief slammed Mitch McConnell and GOP lawmakers over inaction on gun violence. https://t.co/ht5YR1hYwn pic.twitter.com/AF4RfAOcJX — New Day (@NewDay) December 12, 2019



DEPARTMENT OF 'DEAR GOD, CAN WE PLEASE HAVE SOMETHING TO FEEL GOOD ABOUT?'

It is a sad, baffling day. Voters in the U.K. looked at Donald Trump and said, "We want more of that!" But let's look out for each other:

An 11-year-old girl will make history as the first black lead in NYC ballet's 'The Nutcracker.'https://t.co/17h1LrsEZg pic.twitter.com/0lLeAbtYqI — Upworthy (@Upworthy) December 10, 2019

“Love seems to be something that keeps filling up within us and the more we give away, the more we have to give.” pic.twitter.com/0k53WemiCK — MisterRogersQuotes (@MisterRogersSay) November 30, 2019

5th grade...you warm my heart and make me proud with all the love and kindness you are showing this holiday! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/O1t9FWSu7j — Danielle Macdonald (@MrsMaqdonald) December 13, 2019

If, like me, you're waking feeling shocked, scared and desolate about a grim future, I only have one suggestion:

On dark days like today find someone who needs your love, compassion, help and kindness - and get to work.

Then the same tomorrow, and the next day, and the next... pic.twitter.com/pzApmUhl2P — 🕊️ Humanist Quaker (@HumanistQuaker) December 13, 2019

A fire chief comforts a dog who refuses to leave his trapped owner's side | MNN - Mother Nature Network #Kindness #dogsarelove https://t.co/HFhEGCwmJu — A voice for animals & our 🌎 (@shaunwalters041) December 13, 2019

Right. Onwards. Creativity and stories and hope and kindness and arts and love and inclusivity and more hope and musicals and brilliant TV and film and stage and more kindness and pantos and imagination and love and determination and sharing.❤️ pic.twitter.com/DiXLHfOU0r — Marcus & McCrimmon (@MarcandMcc) December 13, 2019

toddler: what are you doing?



me: praying.



toddler: can i pray?



me: okay. what do you want to pray for?



toddler: [deep thought]



me: it's sort of like asking for help with something.



toddler: six marshmallows — christmas cheer liz bruenig (@ebruenig) December 12, 2019

me: play with your sister



toddler: [puts a toy on the baby's head and leaves] pic.twitter.com/cZSoAYlZfo — christmas cheer liz bruenig (@ebruenig) December 13, 2019

Happy holidays from my guinea pigs and myself to you <3 🎅 🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/Xd63SKdidl — 🎄Jingly Jangletits🎄{🌟COMMISSIONS OPEN🌟} (@CyanMue) December 5, 2019

SLEIGH RIDE: A couple of adorable guinea pigs take a festive ride in their own little sled. https://t.co/de9os89rgl pic.twitter.com/i0FlnM5mdS — ABC News (@ABC) December 13, 2019

Puppy is powering up 🐶 pic.twitter.com/2OwxM1wrSL — Hey Puppers (@HeyPuppers) December 13, 2019

Have a wonderful weekend! Be kind to each other!