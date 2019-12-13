Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Friday News Dump: Why Is Doug Collins Yelling? And Other News

He talks fast, too!
By Susie Madrak

Wasn't it fun listening to Doug Collins yell over and over? Did you know he was a Baptist preacher before he got his cut-rate law degree? After a while, I just tuned him out. All I heard was this:


TRUTHTELLER OF THE WEEK AWARD

This was something. A standing ovation for Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo:


DEPARTMENT OF 'DEAR GOD, CAN WE PLEASE HAVE SOMETHING TO FEEL GOOD ABOUT?'

It is a sad, baffling day. Voters in the U.K. looked at Donald Trump and said, "We want more of that!" But let's look out for each other:

Have a wonderful weekend! Be kind to each other!

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.