Bill Taylor Clashes With Jim Jordan: ‘I Don’t Consider Myself A Star Witness For Anything’

Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, clashed with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Wednesday.

At the first public hearing on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Jordan accused Taylor of being the “star witness” for Democratic lawmakers.

“I don’t consider myself a star witness for anything,” Taylor replied after Jordan’s time expired.

“They do!” Jordan erupted, motioning toward the Democratic Party’s side of the room.

“Please don’t interrupt the witness,” Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) cautioned.

“I was clear about that I am not here to take one side or another or to advocate any particular outcome, and let many restate that,” Taylor insisted. “And the main thing is that my understanding is only coming from people that I talked to.”