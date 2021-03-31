Politics
Marge Greene And Jim Jordan Proclaim Matt Gaetz 'Innocent'

One is involved in a historic sexual abuse case and the other believes Jewish space lasers start wildfires.
By John Amato
Image from: Screen Shot/Composite

Reps. Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene defended Rep. Matt Gaetz against the DOJ investigation of his alleged illicit behavior with a seventeen-year-old girl that could carry a massive prison sentence.

Gaetz, joined Tucker Carlson Tuesday night for a bizarre and lengthy interview which left Carlson shaking his head afterward saying that was "one of the weirdest interviews I've ever conducted."

Rep. Gaetz claimed David McGee, a former federal prosecutor based in Florida who is now working at the firm Beggs & Lane, for blackmailing him and his family for millions of dollars. He then claimed he could get Joe Biden to pardon him.

Ummm, the investigation started under the leadership of AG Bill Barr, Matty.

In an interview with The Daily Beast late Tuesday night, "McGee said any reports of extortion involving him or his firm were “completely, totally false.”

“This is a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that Matt Gaetz is apparently about to be indicted for sex trafficking underage girls,” McGee said.

McGee said Matt's father called him worrying about his son and said he'd welcome the tape of the call to be release. Don't hold your breath.

This story just broke a day ago, but already two of the most off-the-wall Republican members of Congress jumped to Gaetz' defense.

Jordan, who has his own problems being implicated in a historic sexual abuse case from Ohio State university said this about his colleague.

And then there's Marge:

Rep. Gaetz was very tight with Joel Greenberg, who was indicted in the summer of 2020 for numerous charges, including sex trafficking of a child and giving money to a child in exchange for sex.

When you pal around with sex offenders, the smut gives you fleas.

And in Gaetz' case, he may have drunk the Kool-Aid.

Exhibit I:

