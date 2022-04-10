Marjorie Taylor Greene Boots Researcher From 'Open To The Public' Event

Rep. Marjorie Taylor (R-GA) interrupted an event with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Saturday to kick out an opposition researcher.
By DavidApril 10, 2022

Rep. Marjorie Taylor (R-GA) interrupted an event with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Saturday to kick out an opposition researcher.

During a so-called "Kickoff Tour" event in Florida on Saturday, Greene sarcastically said that she was "honored" to have a "tracker" recording the event.

"He's paid to take videos of me, lie about me," Greene told the crowd. "It's a shame. You should get a better job where you don't have to follow me around."

As Greene spoke, a staffer asked the opposition researcher to leave the event.

National Review writer Dan McLaughlin pointed out that the event had been advertised as "free & open to the public."

Watch the video below.

