Wow, Matt Gaetz Just Scripted A 2022 Ad... For Democrats

Thanks, Matt Gaetz! What a motivator for OUR base!
By Frances LangumDecember 8, 2021

Standing with Louie Gohmert to his left and Marjorie Taylor Greene on his right, Matt Gaetz made an announcement that is sure to motivate voters to the polls in 2022.

Those voters are Democrats.

Here's what Matt Gaetz said in front of a microphone:

“We are going to take power after this next election. And when we do, it’s not going to be like the days of Paul Ryan. It’s going to be the days of Jim Jordan, Marjorie Greene, Dr. Gosar, and myself.”

"Take power"? Wow, I guess fascism is a feature, not a bug. And what a team!

I can't imagine a better motivator for Democrats in the midterms than, "if you stay home, this is House leadership."

h/t Ron Filipkowski on Twitter for the video.

