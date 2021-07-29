Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Gaetz, Greene And Gohmert's Stunt To 'Free Political Prisoners' Fails

Reps. Matt Gaetz (FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), and Louie Gohmert (TX) complained on Thursday after prison officials refused to allow them to enter a facility housing people who allegedly attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
By David
Gaetz, Greene And Gohmert's Stunt To 'Free Political Prisoners' Fails
Image from: RSBN/Screen Grab

Reps. Matt Gaetz (FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), and Louie Gohmert (TX) complained on Thursday after prison officials refused to allow them to enter a facility housing people who allegedly attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Conservative news outlets OAN and RSBN covered the lawmakers' attempt to enter the facility. The stunt was billed as an attempt to check on the welfare of Jan. 6 "political prisoners."

But before Gaetz could open the door, it was locked by an officer.

"They think we're trespassing," Greene complained.

Watch the video clips below.

Reps. Matt Gaetz (FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), and Louie Gohmert (TX) complained on Thursday after prison officials refused to allow them to enter a facility housing people who allegedly attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Conservative news outlets OAN and RSBN covered the lawmakers' attempt to enter the facility. The stunt was billed as an attempt to check on the welfare of Jan. 6 "political prisoners."

But before Gaetz could open the door, it was locked by an officer.

"They think we're trespassing," Greene complained.

Watch the video clips below.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team