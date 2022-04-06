63 Republicans Vote Against Defending Western Democracy

On Tuesday, they voted against a resolution expressing support for NATO and calling on President Joe Biden to strengthen the organization's commitment to defending democracy.
By Ed ScarceApril 6, 2022

Apparently, there are 63 people in the House of Representatives who don't believe in defending western democracy. Traitors, in short. But that also means there are at least 63 congressional districts where this sort of aberrant behavior is not only condoned but perhaps encouraged as well.

Source: Business Insider

More than 60 Republicans on Tuesday voted against a resolution expressing support for NATO and calling on President Joe Biden to strengthen the organization's commitment to defending democracy.

The resolution, introduced by Rep. Gerald Connolly, a Democrat from Virginia, was backed by a majority of the GOP caucus and every Democrat who voted.

Citing the threat posed by "authoritarian regimes" as well as "internal threats from proponents of illiberalism," the resolution calls on the Biden administration to uphold NATO's "founding democratic principles." It also advocates the creation of a "Center for Democratic Resilience" within NATO's headquarters in Brussels, with the center providing member states assistance to strengthen their own democratic institutions.

And of course it's the usual suspects, woeful degenerates who would be more at home in Putin's Russia or other areas of autocratic rule.

Republicans who voted against Tuesday's resolution included most of Trump's most loyal defenders in Congress, among them: Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado; Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina; Matt Gaetz of Florida; Paul Gosar of Arizona; Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia; and Jim Jordan of Ohio.

