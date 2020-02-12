Politics
Witness Testifies A Crying Jim Jordan Begged Him To Lie In Sex Abuse Case

Jordan is, of course, the ranking Republican member on the House Judiciary committee.
By Susie Madrak

The Ohio statehouse held a hearing yesterday on a bill that would allow sexual abuse victims of the Ohio State wrestling team's doctor to sue for damages. And guess what one witness said? Via Cleveland.com:

Adam DiSabato, a former captain of the OSU wrestling team during the late 80s and early 90s, told members of the House Civil Justice Committee that Jordan and other team officials knew about open-shower team facilities that facilitated sexual harassment and abuse of team wrestlers​, an allegation Jordan has denied.

He also said Jordan called him repeatedly in July 2018, after media outlets quoted his brother, Michael DiSabato, saying Strauss’ abuse was common knowledge to those surrounding the wrestling program, including Jordan.

“Jim Jordan called me crying, groveling… begging me to go against my brother…That’s the kind of cover-up that’s going on there,” he said.

“Are you guys going to do what you’re voted to do?” he told lawmakers later. “That’s the only reason I’m here.”

Remember, Jordan is the new ranking Republican member of the House Judiciary committee -- and if this is true, a man who actively tried to suborn legal testimony. Isn't that nice.

