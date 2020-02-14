Politics
Every Time Jim Jordan Opens His Mouth, Remember This

Students say Jim Jordan turned a blind eye to the systemic sexual abuse happening right under his nose.
Chris Hayes reminded us of the content of Jim Jordan's character last night.

"Ohio republican congressman Jim Jordan is one of the president's fiercest allies. You've probably seen him a million times on TV, this show and others. He talks fast. Rarely wears a jacket. During Trump's impeachment, he was actually put on the House Intelligence Committee temporarily just so he could stick it to Democrats. Trump loves Jim Jordan, of course. Lately, the president's been shouting Jordan out pretty much anywhere he goes," Hayes said.

Then he talked about Jordan position as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University from 1986 to 1994.

"While he was on that coaching staff, the team doctor, a guy named Richard Strauss, sexually abused at least 177 male students, according to an independent investigation conducted by law firm, Perkins Coie. The investigation was commissioned after a whistle-blower came forward to say he was victimized. Former Ohio State wrestler named Mike DiSabato. Other former students have joined him. And 350 students have now filed suit against university.

"The whistle-blower and numerous other former wrestlers say at the time they told Jim Jordan, among others, what was going on. And they say Jim Jordan turned a blind eye to the systemic sexual abuse happening right under his nose. That claim is backed up by that same independent investigation which found the abuse was, and I quote it here, "open secret, including among the coaching staff." That whistle-blower telling NBC News, 'I consider Jim Jordan a friend but at the end of the day he's absolutely lying if he says he doesn't know what was going on.' At a public hearing on Tuesday, that whistle-blower's brother who was also a wrestler at Ohio State said Jim Jordan called him in 2018 to pressure him to contradict his brother."

MIKE DISABATO: Jim Jordan called me crying, crying, groveling. On the fourth of July. Begging me to go against my brother. Begging me. Crying for a half hour. That's the kind of cover-up that's going on there.

"Jordan's spokesperson said that is not true and Jordan has denied he knew about the abuse. The whistle-blower's brother was asked about that denial at the same hearing," Hayes said.

MIKE DISABATO: He's throwing us under the bus, all of us. He's a coward. He's a coward. He's not a leader. He's a coward.

And Hayes ended with some advice.

"Every time you see Jim Jordan talking about anything other than this, I think it's probably useful to keep in mind what you just heard."

We will.

