BREAKING: Ref Told Jim Jordan The Team Doctor Performed Sex Act In Front Of Him

Stands to reason Jim Jordan would be so good at rationalizing accused sex criminal Donald Trump -- after all, he's had so much practice. In a lawsuit filed yesterday, a professional ref says accused doctor Richard Strauss masturbated in front of him in a shower at Ohio State University -- and he reported the encounter directly to assistant coach Jim Jordan. Via NBC News:

“Yeah, that’s Strauss,” Jordan and then-head coach Russ Hellickson replied, according to the lawsuit, when the referee, identified in court papers as John Doe 42, told them about the incident. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Ohio, implies that Jordan's response to the incident, which the referee said happened in 1994, was essentially a shrug. John Doe 42 is the second person to say he told Jordan directly about either being approached or molested by Strauss, who was found by independent investigators to have sexually abused 177 male students over two decades

The ref says when he told the coaches what happened, they said, “Yeah, yeah, we know.”

“It was common knowledge what Strauss was doing so the attitude was it is what it is,” he told NBC News. “I wish Jim, and Russ, too, would stand up and do the right thing and admit they knew what Strauss was doing, because everybody knew what he was doing to the wrestlers. What was a shock to me is that Strauss tried to do that to me. He was breaking new ground by going after a ref.”

"Everyone knew" what he was doing to the wrestlers, but this ref only got upset when the doctor did it to him? I wouldn't want this guy officiating anything. Because his ethical compass is way out of whack.