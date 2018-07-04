4th Wrestler Disputes Rep. Jim Jordan Claims He Knew Nothing About Sexual Abusing Doctor

A fourth member of the Ohio State wrestling team that Jim Jordan was coaching has come out and publicly disputed the Congressman's claims he knew nothing about the sexual assaults that were occurring.

NBC News reports, "One of the wrestlers, Shawn Dailey, said he was groped half a dozen times by Dr. Richard Strauss in the mid-1990s when Jordan was the assistant wrestling coach. Dailey said he was too embarrassed to report the abuse directly to Jordan at the time, but he said Jordan took part in conversations where Strauss' abuse of many other team members came up."

Like Judge Roy Moore before him, look for more players to, unfortunately, have to speak out if Jordan continues to deny he was ignorant of what team doctor Strauss was doing to the young men.

Strauss committed suicide in 2005 and the university is conducting an investigation into his horrific actions.

Dailey is corroborating what Disabato and Dunyasha Yettshave has told NBC News so far and said, "Dunyasha comes back and tells Jimmy, ‘Seriously, why do I have to pull down my pants for a thumb injury?’" Dailey recalled. "Jimmy said something to the extent of, ‘If he tried that with me, I would kill him.'

All these payers like Jordan at the time since Jordan was close to their ages, but they are not putting up with his lies, “Jimmy’s a good guy,” Dailey added. “But to say that he had no knowledge of it, I would say that’s kind of hurtful.”

On Thursday, Jordan spoke with Politico and said he "never knew about any type of abuse. If I did, I would have done something about it."

Rep. Jordan, a constant and very vocal and acidy figure on Fox News and all the cable news networks has stayed away from the airwaves to dispute these allegations so far.

All of Jordan's defenses are falling apart at this time also. His spokesman has said, "He has not been contacted by investigators about the matter but will assist them in any way they ask, because if what is alleged is true, the victims deserve a full investigation and justice.”

But the Columbus Dispatch is reporting, "However, lawyers hired by OSU to probe the allegations said Jordan was contacted — both by phone and email — to request an interview, but he never responded."

Trump has,of course, sided with one of his biggest defenders in Congress saying. "I don't believe them at all. I believe him. Jim Jordan is one of the most outstanding people I've met since I've been in Washington. I believe him 100 percent," Trump told reporters Thursday aboard Air Force One. "No question in my mind. I believe Jim Jordan 100%. He's an outstanding man."

This has been standard operating procedure from this president since he himself has said he didn't do it either to a multitude of women who have accused him of sexual abuse.

Trump on Putin/Russian election hacking: He says he didn't do it



Trump on Rob Porter/domestic abuse: He says he didn't do it



Trump on Roy Moore/sexual assault allegations: He says he didn't do it



Trump on Jim Jordan/OSU wrestling scandal: He says he didn't do it — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) July 6, 2018

And all of Trump's blustery defenses and Fox News' blackout of this story will have no impact on the fate of Rep. Jim Jordan because at this point he should resign, but if any other members speak out, he's through.

When will the beltway media start asking members of the Republicans in Congress if Rep. Jordan should resign?

Can you imagine the outcry from the Right if one single allegation were being made about a Democratic Congressman who constantly checks Trump's attack on Mueller's special counsel?