Jim Jordan Responds To Charges By Calling Victims Liars

To deflect from the NBC News blockbuster story that Rep. Jim Jordan ignored and allowed a sexual predator to terrorize his wrestling team during his time at Ohio State University, he responded by calling his former student-athletes liars.

On Tuesday night the newly embattled Freedom Caucus Congressman gave an interview to Politico:

“It’s not true,” Jordan said. “I never knew about any type of abuse. If I did, I would have done something about it. And look, if there are people who are abused, then that’s terrible and we want justice to happen.”

Jordan must figure his only play is to call former student-athletes liars?

It won't work.

Politico said they received no response from DiSabato to their article, but on July 4th, Mike Disabato, one of the accusers went on CNN and told John Berman that then assistant coach Jim Jordan, who he considers a long time friend called his denials a fake narrative.

After hearing Jordan's original statement he told CNN, "Again, it's just not true. And I think the congressman may be playing semantics with the word."

Disabato says was inspired by the conviction of Larry Nassar to come forward.

It appears that Jordan's defense will be to attack Disabato and Yetts, who claims he told Jordan personally about the abuses; as either being disgruntled with OSU or having a previous run-in with the law.

DiSabato, a small business owner who sold athletic merchandise, did business with Ohio State for years after graduating until the university cut off his contract. He sued around that time and was also part of a class action lawsuit against the university, according to Ohio State’s student newspaper, The Lantern. Yetts served 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to fraud charges in an investment scheme, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

By calling these accusers liars, Rep. Jordan is taking the fight to them, but his denials may have unintended consequences for the Freedom Caucus Ohio Congressman.



Fox News has been covering up this story since it broke on Tuesday because he's a favorite of Trump supporters and is a vicious Trump surrogate, but they will have to report on it now.

Can you imagine if this was a story about a Democratic Congressman that was a critic of Trump? It would have been a non-stop story on the FNC and Fox Business, with calls for him to resign from Congress.