Melania And Her Date Are Booed At Les Miserables Opening

I'm still trying to figure out why Trump loves this show. Does he even understand it's about tyranny? When asked last night, he couldn't say which character he identified with.
By Susie MadrakJune 12, 2025

How, HOW is this one of Trump's favorite songs? Has he ever listened to the lyrics? Via People:

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump received a mix of boos and applause at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday, June 11, as they attended the opening performance of the musical Les Misérables.

The president and first lady were met with mixed reactions while walking out, as can be seen in videos posted to X.

Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, were also in attendance at the performance. The Vances were previously booed by a crowd in the same venue in March when they tried sitting in the Kennedy Center balcony to watch the National Symphony Orchestra.

Ten of the 12 actors in lead roles refused to perform for the Cheeto. Good for them!

The Marine Chorus sang "Do You Hear The People Sing" at a White House dinner back in February. And it just occurred to me: Does he think HE'S one of the oppressed?

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon