Melania And Her Date Are Booed At Les Miserables Opening

How, HOW is this one of Trump's favorite songs? Has he ever listened to the lyrics? Via People:

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump received a mix of boos and applause at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday, June 11, as they attended the opening performance of the musical Les Misérables. The president and first lady were met with mixed reactions while walking out, as can be seen in videos posted to X. Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, were also in attendance at the performance. The Vances were previously booed by a crowd in the same venue in March when they tried sitting in the Kennedy Center balcony to watch the National Symphony Orchestra.

Ten of the 12 actors in lead roles refused to perform for the Cheeto. Good for them!

The Marine Chorus sang "Do You Hear The People Sing" at a White House dinner back in February. And it just occurred to me: Does he think HE'S one of the oppressed?