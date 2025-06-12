Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Our Mad World
By TengrainJune 12, 2025

Above, Gary Jules performs, Mad World, which was featured in Donnie Darko. There's no end of irony in our stupid timeline.

Adventus points out the differences between fact and Fox.

Paul Krugman has a thought about American Carnage.

Blood in the Machine explains why Waymo was/is targeted in the protests.

Other Words says we have a choice.

Bonus Track: Because we're all about the cinema, Open Culture presents every Wes Anderson movie as explained by Wes Anderson.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

