Fox News Host: Trump 'Has Taken His Best Issue And Decimated It'

Jessica Tarlov once again injected a bit of reality into a discussion on Fox's The Five, this time on what most of the public thinks about Trump and Stephen Miller's cruel deportation policies.

Tarlov started things off defending Gavin Newsom, who whacked Trump for fanning the flames in Los Angeles and his abuse of power calling up the National Guard, before moving onto some recent polling from Quinnipiac showing Trump underwater on both immigration and deportations.

The one thing I'd take issue with is when she was describing Trump supposedly showing the same footage over and over again of a burning car. What she was actually talking about is her own network, not Trump. I'm assuming that's off limits if she wants to keep her job.

SMITH: Jessica, Gavin Newsom there in that interview said the downward spiral started in, in, in LA when the military arrived.

Is that when it happened, or was it when protesters were, were hurling rocks at cops and border patrol?

TARLOV: That was obviously bad, and Gavin Newsom has been clear every single time that he has spoken and every single time that Mayor Bass has spoken, they have said that violence will not be tolerated and protesters who are being violent will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

They learned the lessons from 2020 and that summer, and they're being very clear about it.

Gavin Newsom's point is a well taken point, and Donald Trump need only listen to Donald Trump from 2020 to know that he is overstepping his authority.

He sits down with George Stephanopoulos and says, I can't use the National Guard without the governor's permission. That's what Gavin Newsom is saying.

Then also in 2020 when he's talking about invoking the insurrection Act for Portland, he said there's there's no reason to do that.

Now, those were arguably much bigger protests. There were many more problems in 2020 than there are right now.

And the reason that we didn't need the National Guard, and we certainly didn't need the Marines, is that the LAPD itself said in a release that they didn't need any help, that they could contain it.

And the reason that that's the case is this is on 0.02 percent of LA County. This is very small and isolated.

Donald Trump is doing what Donald Trump does best, and he's playing the same footage. He has that image right of that topless protester with the Mexican flag on top of a burning Wamo car and it's terrible and that guy should be prosecuted. You should not be able to do that. But that doesn't mean that in general that's what's going on here.

So Gavin Newsom is speaking for a majority of Americans. Right before we came on air there was a new Quinnipiac poll that was released, so Donald Trump, negative twelve on approval in general, negative eleven on immigration and sixteen on deportations.

He has taken his best issue and decimated it by making these deportations in a hasty way.

It used to be go after the criminals. That's what we heard was going to happen.

Now it's go to the nail salons, go to the job sites, go to birthday parties, go to immigration courts. There is now no right way to do it.

There is no way to be part of the system, pay your taxes, make a better life for your family, and hopefully get citizenship.

Stephen Miller is mad because they were deporting less people on a daily basis than Joe Biden was, so he went and he said, go to 7-Eleven and you go to Home Depot.

And now Americans and illegals who, yes, they're here illegally are living in fear of what the government is trying to do.

And just one more thing, the GOP caucus, like Valadajo, Gonzalez, representatives, they know that this is bad. Valadajo saying please prioritize removal of known criminals. Gonzalez, focus on convicted criminals, not farm laborers.