A Fifth Wrestler, Former UFC Champ Speaks Out Against Rep. Jordan: 'There's No Way Unless He's Got Dementia'

The WJS reports that former UFC champ Mark Coleman is the fifth OSU wrestler to come out and denounce Rep. Jim Jordan's denials of not knowing about the sexual abuses that were taking place there.

Yesterday, wrestler, Shawn Dailey came forward and disputed Rep. Jordan's claims and said Jordan took part in conversations where Strauss' abuse of many other team members came up."

Now it's Coleman's turn.

Mark Coleman said, "That's kind of hurtful," of Jordan's denials.

Of course that hurts.

Coleman continued, "There's no way unless [Jordan's] got dementia or something that he's got no recollection of what was going on at Ohio State… I have nothing but respect for this man, I love this man, but he knew as far as I'm concerned."

Being a former UFC champion and Ohio State champion gives Coleman's remarks extra clout.

All these men coming forward loved Jordan back in the day, but this type of denial of sexual abuse trumps that friendship.

The outrage of Jordan's pupils will continue to grow if Jordan doesn't reverse course and admit he knew.

Admitting the truth is something many Trump surrogates and his Congressional defenders have refused to do on a daily basis.

Watch as Fox News struggles to defend Jim Jordan. A Wall Street Journal editor actually stutters on air. Imagine if Jordan was a Democrat instead of a Freedom Caucus darling who regularly appears on the network:

Frances Langum contributed to this post.



Frances Langum contributed to this post.