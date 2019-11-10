Rudderless Republicans Try Wrestling

Republicans announced that coatless Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Locker Room) will temporarily join the intelligence committee for the impeachment hearings, replacing Rick Crawford.

Gym Jordan isn’t exactly known as a quick-thinking devil who will brilliantly cross examine anyone, but as a liar and conspiracy theorist who throws bombs at hearing, which is of course the Stock-in-Trade for the Freedumb Caucus. GOP minority leader Kevin McCarthy must be a-feared for his leadership post to appease these numbskulls again.

(But as the title suggests, they have no plan. None. Zip. So why not move in one of their shameless idiots to try to disrupt things. We also wonder what Devin Nunes must be thinking if the Leadership is bringing in a bigger asshole.)

This seems like the place where we should note that two men have accused Jordan of ignoring reports of sexual abuse while he was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University:

A professional referee says in a lawsuit filed Thursday that disgraced doctor Richard Strauss masturbated in front of him in a shower after a wrestling match at Ohio State University, and that he reported the encounter directly to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who was then the assistant coach. “Yeah, that’s Strauss,” Jordan and then-head coach Russ Hellickson replied, according to the lawsuit, when the referee, identified in court papers as John Doe 42, told them about the incident. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Ohio, implies that Jordan’s response to the incident, which the referee said happened in 1994, was essentially a shrug.

Anyway, it seems funny to me that Jim Jordan is going to sit on a panel where people will report wrongdoing and expect him to do something about it.

Published with permission from Mock Paper Scissors