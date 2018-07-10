Jordan Must Go: OSU Wrestler Says He 'Snickered' About Sexual Abuses

A day after having his coaching pals vouch for him, another former OSU wrestler came forward and told CNN that he directly told Rep. Jim Jordan Dr, Strauss fondled him and his reply was to snicker and say it wasn't his problem.

As I've written already, there is no reason for so many wrestlers to come forward with these allegations against OSU and Rep. Jim Jordan specifically. The idea that it's a conspiracy to undermine his possible run to replace Speaker Ryan is laughable.

Jordan hired the Groundswell people to fight for him and what they did was hire his contemporaries from the OSU coaching staff to deny any knowledge that they knew of Dr. Strauss' sexual deviance.

That's not a good strategy.

Another wrestler then came forward on the condition of anonymity and said, "Jordan is denying this because obviously it would be political suicide for him," the former wrestler said. "He's still denying it. Jim Jordan knew. He didn't do anything about it."

He remembers directly telling Jordan about Strauss' behavior. "I remember coming up and saying, 'Strauss held my balls longer than normal.' He just snickered."

Since this man says he's a Democrat who supported Jordan's initial run for Congress, it won't take long for Trump supporters to try and link him to the deep state conspiracies they have used to try and undermine the FBI and Robert Muller's special counsel.

He said he remembered saying, "something to the effect of 'his hands are cold as s**t; he checked out every hair on my ball,'" and said Jordan replied, "I have nothing to do with this" and walked away."He's sitting here and directly lying," the former wrestler said, adding that fellow former wrestler Mike DiSabato is being "absolutely truthful."

Sexual abuse and or assault crosses party lines for most people and that's what is happening in this case.

After years of not speaking out since these actions are so personal to all those involved and deeply troubling, once that bag is opened, it's not closing anytime soon.

We expect the likes of the very odious Rep Louie Gohmert to defend Jordan by claiming they were adults, as well as the other members of the Freedom Caucus, but this is serious business and attacking the accusers of sexual abuse is tantamount to abusing them once again.

It is time for Jim Jordan to resign.