Trump Blames State Governors For His Destruction Of FEMA

This is more than crazy.
By John AmatoJune 11, 2025

Donald Trump continues to destroy FEMA and the important role they play for states recovering from disasters by beginning to fold the agency in with Homeland Security and turning the recovery costs and processes over to the states.

If a state can't meet the burden of this monumental task, Trump will then blame the governor for being incompetent and make then beg for crumbs while the people suffer.

With unqualified Kristi Gnome standing next to Trump, they said they plan to start phasing out FEMA after the hurricane season

NOEM: We'll be working on reforms and what FEMA will look like in the future as a different agency, as under the Department of Homeland Security, to the president's vision.

And it will empower governors to go out and respond to emergency situations. And what the president does best is to make sure that the taxpayers are only fulfilling the need to which is appropriate, and that people are responsible to respond to their own people closest to home.

TRUMP: If a certain state, as an example, gets hit by a hurricane or tornado, that's what a governor should be able to handle it.

And frankly, if they can't handle it, the aftermath, then maybe they shouldn't be governor.

States cannot afford the incredible costs tied to these events and to help its constituents recover from a hurricane, tornado, or a disaster like the Palisades wildfires. The destruction is extraordinary.

Trump will be the arbiter of all state's needs. Making states beg for scrapes will be his vengeance.

Gotcha.

As each day passes, the Trump administration turns uglier and uglier.

Discussion

