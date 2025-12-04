Oversight Dems: Epstein's Financials Are Next

House Oversight Democrats say they plan to release the documents to the public after completing their review in the coming days.
By Susie MadrakDecember 4, 2025

Rep. Robert Garcia, ranking member on the House Oversight committee, said bank and financial records are the next “biggest thing” in the release of case files related to the federal sex trafficking investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. Via Newsweek:

Garcia appeared on MS NOW's Chris Jansing Reports after the release of photos and videos from Jeffrey Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday.

“The biggest thing that we're going to learn is actually what's ahead of us in the next few days as it relates to all of the bank and financial records. We received in total last night about 5,000 pages of photos, videos, some of which we have seen today, and then a substantial amount of bank records. And so those, we are going through, and we believe are really important to our investigation and the case,” Garcia said.

The committee obtained records from J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank. House Oversight Democrats say they plan to release the documents to the public after completing their review in the coming days.

Back in October, Bloomberg's Jason Leopold reported there was a federal investigation into Epstein's finances and apparent money laundering -- "until they just stopped."

