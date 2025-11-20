House Oversight Has Subpoenaed Epstein's Financial Records

By NewsHound EllenNovember 20, 2025

Rep. James Comer, the Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Jeffrey Epstein's financial records from JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Comer’s cover letter to JPMorgan notes that the institution internally investigated Epstein’s accounts in 2019 and “filed a report with federal regulators that retroactively flagged as suspicious some 4,700 Epstein transactions.” The committee wants documents related to that investigation “and other documents related to Mr. Epstein’s accounts at JP Morgan.”

Letters to JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank also reveal the Oversight Committee is looking into whether the financial institutions covered up for Epstein. Each states that public reporting indicates that financial institutions used by Mr. Epstein may have “'miss[ed] red flags of his abuses' or even ‘aided [Mr.] Epstein.’ These records will therefore also assist the Committee’s oversight of the role that financial institutions may play in facilitating the operation of sex trafficking rings.”

I suspect Comer is hoping to ensnare Democrats and muddy the waters of whatever turns up about Donald Trump and/or his family. Comer's letter to U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Gordon C. Rhea, for example, says there was an “interconnectedness” between Epstein and the Virgin Islands’ Democratic delegate, Stacey Plaskett. That seems to be based on one texting exchange between Plaskett and Epstein in which she sought information for a Congressional hearing.

It's also quite possible, as Karoli suggested in a behind-the-scenes message, he’s hoping to seize control of the documents. I doubt either strategy will work if anything half as damaging to President P***y Grabber as he obviously fears turns up.

