GOPers Design Cover Stories And Distractions For Epstein File Release

Oh my. They're actually consciously circling the wagons to protect their presidential pedophile. This is just shameless. Via the Courier Newsroom:

A leaked memo that circulated through Congress Tuesday details talking points Republicans are expected to use when talking about the Epstein Files as a way to protect President Donald Trump, conveying an image of a party resigned to the fact that those files will indeed be published on Friday and that their leader will be implicated in one of the most extensive international sex trafficking operations in recent history.

The memo, first published by Fox News, outlines how congressional Republicans should direct any discussion surrounding the contents of the Epstein Files away from Trump, and outlined a list of accusations to allege against journalists and Democratic lawmakers. In essence, the memo gives step-by-step instructions on how to utilize a psychological manipulation tactic known as DARVO (deny, attack, reverse victim and offender) in order to brush aside any alleged wrongdoing by the president, while villainizing his opposition and framing Trump as the victim.

“Democrats have demonstrated a sustained pattern of misconduct,” the memo reads. “To fabricate yet another politically motivated hoax targeting President Trump. As a result, nothing Democrats post or leak on this matter can be taken at face value. Equally troubling, much of the Legacy Media has uncritically amplified these falsehoods, acting as a willing conduit rather than performing basic due diligence.”

Missing from the document are any points that refute the accuracy or legitimacy of the actual contents of the Epstein Files, or any calls for accountability for the alleged co-conspirators. Instead, Republicans have been given marching orders to endlessly litigate to the press how the information has been released — and then attack the press for not sugarcoating the contents of the files.