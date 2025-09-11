LOL Dem Trolls Oversight GOP On Epstein 'Investigation'

During Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee markup, Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida trolled Jeffrey Epstein-apologist Republicans by calling for an investigation into Speaker Mike Johnson’s bizarre claim that President Donald Trump may have been an FBI informant.

"I consider that to be gigantic news, and I'm just curious, have we reached out to the FBI, to Kash Patel to confirm whether the president was at any time an FBI informant?” Moskowitz asked. “Maybe we should send a letter to [Patel] to find out if the president was an informant and if he was an informant, is that because he was working with the FBI after he was hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein? Did he turn because he got caught with Jeffrey Epstein? You know, when you're an FBI informant, there are lots of questions about how you became an FBI informant.”

Moskowitz was not done. After being interrupted by ornery Republican members on the committee, he pointed out that even if Johnson had simply misspoken, as the speaker later claimed, that too warranted some scrutiny—just in case.

“I'm only bringing it up again because this committee is the committee of jurisdiction over the FBI,” Moskowitz said. “And I don't think in the history of this country, we've had a speaker of the House say the president was an FBI informant. I mean, that's a dual role if I ever heard one."

Moskowitz’s presentation was in no small part directed at Republican leadership—like the head of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Rep. James Comer—who has said he has no interest in investigating Trump’s Epstein connection.

