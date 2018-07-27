Fox & Friends Throw Rep. Gym Jordan Softballs On Sex Abuse Case

Isn't this nice? Fox & Friends/Enablers went to the trouble of setting up this interview with Gym Jordan so he could sell his whitewashed image as he runs for House Speaker.

Really, all he had to do was come up with something that sounded plausible enough for Fox viewers (not a high bar) and he's home free!

He says if he had known, he would have done something.

(One student says he told Jordan, and he "just snickered.")

Too bad there are so many people saying otherwise:

Like the wrestlers who filed this lawsuit.

Hey, at least Mike Pence believes him!

Pence told The Washington Post in July: “I take him at his word. I know Jim Jordan. He's a person of faith. He's a man of integrity.”

Hmm. Didn't he say the same thing about Trump?