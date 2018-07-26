Amid Athlete Scandal, Jim Jordan Announces He Wants To Be House Speaker

Rep. Jim Jordan, who is in the middle of a sexual abuse wrestling scandal during his days coaching at OSU, formerly announced if R's keep the House, he wants to be Speaker.

This is one of the worst kept secrets in politics.

Rep. Jordan was just named in a new lawsuit against OSU eight days ago, but I guess he's ignoring it or figures if Trump can get away with one so can he.

I guess he believes his Freedom Caucus bubble is strong enough to protect him.

The news broke during Fox News' Outnumbered.

Harris Faulkner read his statement on-air.

She said, "Should the American people entrust us with the majority again in the 116th Congress, I plan to run for Speaker of the House to bring real change to the House of Representatives. President Trump has taken bold action on behalf of the American people."

She continued, "Congress has not held up its end of the deal, but we can change that. It’s time to do what we said.”

Lisa Boothe said ultimately it will be someone like Kevin McCarthy or Scalise.

After my friend Lisa Marshall brought up Jordan's wrestlers scandal as the "elephant in the room," Dagen McDowell made the point that if the Ohio Congressman did run, he'd be inviting the press to dig very deep into the alleged abuse and coverup at OSU of their pervert team doctor.

I imagine more wrestlers will come out forward now after his hubris.

Jim Jordan should have resigned in disgrace weeks ago, and every single member of the GOP House caucus should have publicly urged him to do so. It is an embarrassment that he's still in office, let alone that he's running to be leader. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) July 26, 2018

If you guys don’t vote, this is who will be third in the presidential line of succession. https://t.co/Tp3GIFXy7c — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 26, 2018

Nancy Pelosi looks unworried: