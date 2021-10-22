MAGA Turns Virginia's Governor Race Into A '1776 Moment'

A former Fairfax County School Board member who lost reelection in 2019 is claiming that protecting kids from critical race theory is their "1776 moment."

I kid you not. Republican activists are using their children as political tools. They are shameless.

Elizabeth Schultz' bio says she's a prior Senior Fellow for Parents Defending Education, the astroturf wingnut lunatic fringe organization lying that kids are being taught to hate America.

Blue Virginia reported on Schultz in 2019: "We broke the story of Fairfax County School Board member Elizabeth Schultz’s bizarre tirade to the “Prince William & Manassas Family Alliance” about how she’s supposedly been “bullied mercilessly” on the School Board (in fact, she’s the bully); something about the Holocaust and “both sides” being presented (HUH?), as well as something or other about a Muslim kid in biology class…wuuuut?"

Read the rest of the article. She is a psycho.

Schultz, (please no Hogan's Heroes puns) appeared on Steve Bannon's Real America's Voice platform to claim there is already a revolution underway.

"I'm taking this as a 1776 moment -- the war is already on!" Schultz said.

She continued, "Is a meritocracy worth fighting for? If you want to subject our kids to critical race theory that some kids are oppressors and some kids are oppressed. This is the entire narrative they are going to need the future generation."

Parents "must be part of the sojourn that fights for liberty of Virginians," Schultz declared. "The protection of children - protection of parental rights."

Here's her real goal: "You can do it between now and election day."

Virginia school boards -- and school boards across the country -- are the battleground for the next Virginia governor's election happening on November 2.

It's their Tea Party 2.0 that they've been running since the summer.

Violent analogies leads to actual violence as we saw at the US Capitol on January 6. Listening to Ms. Schultz, you'd think Virginia schools were being bombed by the British and ransacked by the Taliban.

Don't let these liars win.