Facebook Is Forever: Iowa Candidate Drops Out After Racist Posts Surface

Mason City School Board candidate Cristy Tass has dropped out of the race! That’s the news being reported by the Globe Gazette on Thursday. The Gazette reports that Tass’s Facebook page had a post saying, “It is decided on this day, that I will step down from the school board election. I will help children and teachers in other ways.” While that post is no longer up, Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore confirmed to the Gazette that early Thursday morning that Tass contacted him to find out what her options were for withdrawing from the race.

Wedmore says that since she has missed the deadline to withdraw, her best shot was to make a public announcement. "It’s very uncommon that a candidate will go through the process to file nomination papers and an affidavit of candidacy to appear on the ballot and then withdraw. It’s just doesn’t occur that often.” Why did she withdraw? The Gazette notes that the decision came one day after the “Mason City School Board's Objections Committee which ruled that, because of an error in paperwork, she wouldn't be able to run for a full four-year term in the district but could run for the two-year vacancy seat currently held by Peterson Jean-Pierre.” Or maybe it had to do with crazy racist screenshots purporting to show her social media activity?

Right after that meeting, screen shots surfaced of what seem to be Tass responding to a Facebook post back in 2018, which reported on Iowa’s anti-abortion bill that Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law that May. In the responses, Tass reportedly writes, “The baby to be born will be glad. We need more children of caucasian descent.” I mean, she’s in fking Iowa, for Chrissakes! It’s in the top five whitest places in America! Someone replied to Ms. Tass, “How very racist of you,” to which Tass replied “It’s true, we are being outnumbered.”

In other Iowa school board news, Mason City candidate Cristy Tass, who once posted this (verified by @Rushthewriter) dropped out of the race, according to the @globegazette (unclear if related, but the old FB post started circulating online yesterday)https://t.co/ScP0TP5b28 pic.twitter.com/209CmKkMd8 — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) September 23, 2021

Her Facebook page is filled with the kinds of memes you would imagine an older conservative lady who is old-timey and bigoted would share. She’s got the family pictures and shots of the cute grandchildren, a meme making fun of how complicated the LGBTQ+ community makes being a parent is, and a good old profile pic with an “I Stand for Medical Freedom” banner, festooned with syringes. She also posted a live feed of MyPillow conman Mike Lindell’s cyber-symposium-made-up-atorium. And Marjorie Taylor Green speeches. And truly outlandish anti-immigration stuff. And God stuff, always God stuff because a conservative Christian God is super duper insecure and will be very angry if you don’t testify on your social media accounts.

The small Iowa school district, like many conservative areas, is having the tough problems of a surging COVID-19 virus and a population that has been hoodwinked into believing that good public health policy is an attempt by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and billionaire George Soros to take over the world. The compromise the school district has made is to mandate mask wearing in schools “if the daily sick rate among students and faculty reaches 7% or above, and would be dropped if the rate dips below 5%” You would think this kind of compromise might work but you’d be wrong. It’s still a hot-button issue in red (and still mostly white) Iowa.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.