Trump Shrugs Off TX Flood Tragedy: ‘Just Something That Happens’

We can be sure that the only reason Donald Trump visited the Texas Hill Country flood area on Friday was because he thought he’d look good on television doing so. Why else bring “wife” Melania instead of gal pal and top advisor Laura Loomer?

We also know that when tragedy happens to others, Donald Trump thinks of himself. In this case, Fox News was there to help. Lickspittle host Will Cain inoculated viewers from blaming Donald Trump’s FEMA or the DOGE cuts to the National Weather Service, even though questions remain about the adequacy and timing of the flood warnings and it took FEMA head Kristi Noem more than 72 hours to authorize the deployment of search and rescue teams.

Cain surely ingratiated himself with President P*ssy Grabber by making him the big victim of the tragedy. “It’s natural, it happens after tragedy like this, that the blame game begins,” Cain said. “Almost immediately, people were trying to blame your government, trying to blame DOGE cuts, trying to blame the National Weather Service.”

Cain didn’t need to wait for the results of any investigation to conclude that the NWS “seems to have done an exemplary job” and that “DOGE seemed to have had no effect.”

He didn’t mention the shockingly delayed FEMA response. No, it was all great news as far as the Trump propaganda network was concerned.

Instead, Cain prodded Trump to go on attack against his critics. “What would you say to those that are looking to blame politics for what just happened here?” Cain “asked.”

“Anytime there's anything, it's Trump's fault,” Trump whined. “You could have something happen on the other side of the country that had nothing to do with us, that had to do with them, actually, and it’s always Trump's fault.”

After a brief dig at the “fake news,” Trump continued boasting about the “tremendous” response and the “really good job” of the federal government and the “unbelievable” first responders who “just reacted so well.”

“So, this is just something that happens,” Trump added. Somewhere, Joni Ernst must have been smiling.

The Golfer in Chief suggested that maybe something could or should be done in the future to help prevent such a tragedy but it was darned clear he wouldn’t be bothered to lift any of his own fingers.

"But really - and you look at something, whether it's maybe an alarm system, a massive alarm system, there's something maybe can be done," Trump rambled. "The first thing came to mind when you hear a bad weather forecast you hear alarms now, I've never heard of that system being put up, you start thinking about it though maybe that would be something appropriate."

Our consoler-in-chief, ladies and gentlemen.