Trump Threatens Rosie O’Donnell's Citizenship For Criticizing His TX Floods Response

After comedian Rosie O’Donnell, who moved to Dublin, Ireland, after the 2024 election, blamed Donald J. Trump over the flash floods in central Texas that have killed at least 121 people, many of them children, the president threatened to take "away her citizenship."

“What a horror story in Texas,” O’Donnell said in a TikTok video last week. “When the president guts all of the early warning systems and the weather forecast abilities of the government, these are the results that we're going to start to see on a daily basis because he's put this country in so much danger by his horrible, horrible decisions and this ridiculously immoral bill that he just signed into law."

She's not wrong. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem waited three days before approving disaster aid for Texas after the deadly Kerr County flood. Additionally, Noem fired the call center workers DURING the emergency. The New York Times reports that two days after the deadly Texas floods, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) struggled to answer calls from survivors because of call center contracts that weren’t extended.

The Trump administration has blood on its hands, including the blood of children. And Trump's response to the disaster when 82 Americans were reported dead was to go golfing.

Trump, who has never taken responsibility for anything in his pathetic life, took his little hands to Truth Social to threaten O'Donnell's citizenship.

"Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship," the wannabe dictator wrote. "She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Oh, fuck all the way off, Donald. We know what he's doing. That clown is leading this country with his feelings. If you criticize that raging narcissistic asshole, he threatens you, then MAGA goes after his latest target. That won't change the fact that Trump is covering up for one of the most notorious sex-trafficking pedophiles in recent history.

Rosie responds (via Tony Posnanski. Satire, folks):

Looks like Rosie has responded to Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/ROHG2FWOe6 — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 12, 2025

