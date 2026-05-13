Doug Burgum's Word Salad Response Offers Nothing For Skyrocketing Gas Prices

Trump's Interior Sec. Doug Burgum claimed that suspending the gas tax is one of the many brilliant ideas Trump and his administration are pursuing to lower fuel costs, even though Trump is responsible for the crisis the US faces.

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade began the interview by asking about the gas tax.

"Mr. Secretary, your thoughts about suspending the gas tax to take 18 cents off the gallon?" he asked. "Well, this is one of many ideas that President Trump and the Trump administration is pursuing," Burgum replied.

Remember when Trump was bragging that he lowered the gas price to two dollars a gallon?

Neither do we. The national gas price is $4.50 a gallon.

Suspending the gas tax only puts more debt into the federal government while doing nothing to relieve the pain Americans are suffering.

Burgum continued with his dog-and-pony answer.

"But again, we should just start with the fact that the U.S. right now is the most energy secure, most energy affordable nation in the world," he chimed.

Most Americans have no idea what energy security means, but what they do understand is the price they're paying at the pump. If we are so secure, why is the Strait of Hormuz blockade hurting the country?

After discussing China and Venezuela, Burgum made these ridiculous remarks.

BURGUM: And again, you take a look at the economic numbers, the United States happening right now that came out last week, U.S. economy is strong, China's economy is faltering. It's just a great spot. And President Trump's leadership is putting us in a great place to come out on top this year in the very near future.

Trump's approval ratings on the US economy are in the low 30s, percentage-wise. The country hates his leadership on almost every topic polled.

VonShitzhispants' tariffs have caused massive inflation, raising the price of almost every good and service in the country, while his idiotic war on Iran has caused skyrocketing fuel costs.

What great spot!

Who is on top of whom?

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