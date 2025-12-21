The Webb Telescope Captures Runaway Black Hole

Pretty spectacular.
The Webb Telescope Captures Runaway Black Hole
Credit: NSA
By John AmatoDecember 21, 2025

The Webb telescope does it again.

A supermassive black hole which is 10 million times bigger than the mass of the sun has been captured by the aforementioned telescope.

Gizmodo reports that it's leaving a trail of gas that spawning new stars.

Astronomers have long theorized about runaway black holes, but none have been observed until now.

The black hole is one of the fastest-moving objects observed in the cosmos, traveling at a speed of 2.2 million miles per hour (1,000 kilometers per second). At that speed, it could travel from Earth to the Moon in 14 minutes, according to NASA.

Open thread you science nerds!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon