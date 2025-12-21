The Webb Telescope Captures Runaway Black Hole

The Webb telescope does it again.

A supermassive black hole which is 10 million times bigger than the mass of the sun has been captured by the aforementioned telescope.

Gizmodo reports that it's leaving a trail of gas that spawning new stars.

Astronomers have long theorized about runaway black holes, but none have been observed until now. The black hole is one of the fastest-moving objects observed in the cosmos, traveling at a speed of 2.2 million miles per hour (1,000 kilometers per second). At that speed, it could travel from Earth to the Moon in 14 minutes, according to NASA.

Open thread you science nerds!