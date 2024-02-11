Gaetz's ‘Wingman’ Cooperating With Ethics Committee Investigation

We’ve previously reported that the House Ethics Committee had reopened its investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (MAGA-FL) after the U.S. Department of Justice decided not to charge him in its criminal investigation. Sex trafficking and lobbying violations appear to be the focus.

On Friday, The New York Times reported that the extraordinarily sleazy guy Gaetz has described as his “wingman,” Joel Greenberg, is cooperating with the House committee. Greenberg is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to charges that included sex trafficking a child, identity theft, and fraud.

It sure looks like Greenberg has some strong tea to spill. Via The Times:

Fritz Scheller, a lawyer for Mr. Gaetz’s former friend and political ally Joel Greenberg, said he provided documents to the committee related to claims Mr. Greenberg has made about Mr. Gaetz. Mr. Greenberg previously told federal investigators that he had witnessed Mr. Gaetz having sex with a 17-year-old girl.

And Greenberg’s not the only one with tea to spill. Last week, C&L reported that the committee wants to speak with Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend, described as a “key witness” who was granted immunity in the federal investigation into Gaetz. The DOJ decided against filing criminal charges against Gaetz.

A few weeks ago, I noted that the House investigation into Gaetz was heating up and that the committee had “reached out to multiple new witnesses” in its expansion. Gaetz’s response at the time was no claim of innocence. "I've never been found to have violated any ethical laws. I won't be found to have violated them in this matter either."

Gaetz's silence is deafening on the subject of sex trafficking.