Fox Business Blames Target's Falling Stock Prices On LGBTQ

Of all the dirty low down, sick and twisted excuses to attack the gay community, this one takes the cake.
By John AmatoNovember 21, 2024

Earlier Wednesday on Fox Business program Mornings with Maria, the host asked why Target had missed its revenue estimates and without any evidence or data supporting this reason, they blamed the LGBTQ community for its recent downfall.

If you recall, Fox News and the right wing MAGAts were the only people screaming when Target and other corporations decided to honor Pride month back in May of 2023. They demanded their viewers bankrupt the store.

Many factors contributed to Target's miss today, but Adam Johnson only had one thing in mind.

BARTIROMO: Real quick the stock is that the lows of the morning down 12% Adam, your reaction?

JOHNSON: Well, people aren't going into the store and they're not going there because target effectively broke--its--its...It lost the faith of the American people.

BARTIROMO: Oh, right, right --

JOHNSON: if you remember the LGBTQ merchandise really offended young mothers -

BARTIROMO: Wow. It's a very good point.

JOHNSON: And that's I think the issue it's still haunting them. It's a very good point and they've been unable to get it back.

Wow, is right. Target's numbers had fallen way before Fox News' PrideGate faux outrage.

What crappy people.

Discussion

