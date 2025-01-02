FBI Confirms ISIS Flag Found On New Orleans Terror Truck

A U.S. army veteran from Texas drove a pickup truck intentionally into a New Year’s crowd in the Bourbon Street area of New Orleans early New Year's Day, killing at least 10 people and injuring at least 35 others, according to officials. Via the New York Times:

Surveillance footage taken early Wednesday shows a white pickup truck turning off Canal Street and accelerating around a law enforcement vehicle onto Bourbon Street. The truck appeared to match a Ford F-150 Lightning that authorities said was used in the attack that left at least 10 people dead during New Year’s celebrations in New Orleans.

[...] The suspect was a veteran of the U.S. Army who investigators believe was honorably discharged, Alethea Duncan, the FBI assistant special agent in charge for New Orleans, said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. The Washington Post has not independently confirmed those details.

[...] The FBI does not believe that Shamsud-Din Jabbar was “solely responsible” for the attack, said Alethea Duncan, the FBI assistant special agent in charge for New Orleans.

Duncan said the FBI is working to identify Jabbar’s associates and asks for the public’s help in gathering any information, video or photos of Jabbar. The FBI can be reached at 1-800-CALL-FBI.