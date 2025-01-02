FBI Confirms ISIS Flag Found On New Orleans Terror Truck

Meanwhile, Trump is inciting the public by claiming the Texas man was an illegal immigrant.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 2, 2025

A U.S. army veteran from Texas drove a pickup truck intentionally into a New Year’s crowd in the Bourbon Street area of New Orleans early New Year's Day, killing at least 10 people and injuring at least 35 others, according to officials. Via the New York Times:

Surveillance footage taken early Wednesday shows a white pickup truck turning off Canal Street and accelerating around a law enforcement vehicle onto Bourbon Street. The truck appeared to match a Ford F-150 Lightning that authorities said was used in the attack that left at least 10 people dead during New Year’s celebrations in New Orleans.

[...] The suspect was a veteran of the U.S. Army who investigators believe was honorably discharged, Alethea Duncan, the FBI assistant special agent in charge for New Orleans, said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. The Washington Post has not independently confirmed those details.

[...] The FBI does not believe that Shamsud-Din Jabbar was “solely responsible” for the attack, said Alethea Duncan, the FBI assistant special agent in charge for New Orleans.

Duncan said the FBI is working to identify Jabbar’s associates and asks for the public’s help in gathering any information, video or photos of Jabbar. The FBI can be reached at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

An Islamic State flag, weapons and a “potential” improvised explosive device were found in the vehicle, the F.B.I. said, and other potential bombs “were also located in the French Quarter.”

Despite Trump’s knee-jerk decision to blame the New Orleans terrorist attack on an immigrant, the suspect is actually a 42-year-old US Army veteran who was born and raised in Texas. He was apparently radicalized online.

Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 2025-01-01T19:50:25.190Z

Fox News fact-checks Trump's misinformation about the New Orleans attack

(h/t @acyn.bsky.social who posted this clip on X)

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-01-01T21:12:53.598Z

Trumps, Fox, Marge, etc. all immediately rushed to pin New Orleans on immigrants, and Trump lied about the crime rate — but the suspect was a U.S.-born veteran who grew up in Texas, and the crime rate is down.

In case facts still matter.

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-01-01T19:21:54.278Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon