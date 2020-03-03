Fox's Brit Hume Shares His Eclectic Internet Tastes: 'Sexy Vixen Vinyl'

I suppose the moral of this story is don't send screenshots when you have your tabs still open on your prurient interests. And yes, the tweet was later deleted.

Source: The Digital Fix

This probably won't stay live for long, but just check out the tabs in Brit Hume's screengrab here:

Mostly innocuous - we know where he banks now and his interest in Coronavirus, but it's the "Sexy Vixen Vinyl" that really stands out. Who would have known?

While Hume may well have been commenting on the current democratic situation in the US, his tweet has gone viral for very different reasons.

Just in case that tweet ends up deleted, here's a screenshot of it in its full glory...