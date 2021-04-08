Brit Hume Turns 'Q' On Severity Of COVID19

Tucker Carlson continued his assault on the truth about Covid, the CDC guidelines combating the spread of the virus, and vaccines being used to protect Americans.

Now Brit Hume, the former Fox News anchor, has joined the cavalcade of COVID deniers like Dr. Scott Atlas and Alex Berensen on Carlson's show.

Hume said, "The question should be raised on projections, was this the right call and is it really true that the reason that we think we may have turned the corner on [COVID] because we all did what the doctors said we should do because the disease turned out to be not quite as dangerous as we thought."

Hume is claiming that almost 600,000 dead Americans means that the coronavirus wasn't that dangerous for the health and safety of the American public.

"We're going to be debating that Tucker for a long time to come, " he said.

The only people that are going to debate the severity of the coronavirus are TraitorTrump lovers, QAnon whacks, and conservatives looking to make a dollar from these asinine discussions.

Keep killing people on a daily basis, Tucker.