Brit Hume Torches Trump Congratulating China On Anniversary

Donald Trump sure loves his dictators and strongmen around the world and today he continued that trend by sending a tweet that made many people vomit, including a prominent Fox News supporter.

This is gross. Celebrating a brutal dictatorship on its survival. https://t.co/AlXd2gZiow — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 1, 2019

Trump cannot stop embarrassing himself on the world stage. And old-liner Brit Hume won't stand for congratulating what he thinks of as Communists.

Of course, some Fox viewers are terribly upset that "their" network said a mean thing about Dear Leader:

Celebrating? Every freaking day the news drags this President, and there are NO WORDS to describe how completely disgusted we are by the news orgs and the Democrats. (Including FOX.) Were it not for Hannity I would remove FOX from my channel lineup. — Amber (@AmberGirl3) October 1, 2019

Wow Brit, turning on your friend. — Aaron Roth (@aaronjroth) October 1, 2019

It's called dipomacy... — champagne supernova (@JoBu53027918) October 1, 2019

You can expect Fox News viewers to forget all about "dipomacy" once Trump is out of office.