Brit Hume Torches Trump Congratulating China On Anniversary

Only Trump would be so cordial to a brutal dictatorship that oppresses their people.
By John Amato
Donald Trump sure loves his dictators and strongmen around the world and today he continued that trend by sending a tweet that made many people vomit, including a prominent Fox News supporter.

Trump cannot stop embarrassing himself on the world stage. And old-liner Brit Hume won't stand for congratulating what he thinks of as Communists.

Of course, some Fox viewers are terribly upset that "their" network said a mean thing about Dear Leader:

You can expect Fox News viewers to forget all about "dipomacy" once Trump is out of office.


