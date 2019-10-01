Brit Hume Torches Trump Congratulating China On Anniversary

Donald Trump sure loves his dictators and strongmen around the world and today he continued that trend by sending a tweet that made many people vomit, including a prominent Fox News supporter.
Trump cannot stop embarrassing himself on the world stage. And old-liner Brit Hume won't stand for congratulating what he thinks of as Communists.
Of course, some Fox viewers are terribly upset that "their" network said a mean thing about Dear Leader:
You can expect Fox News viewers to forget all about "dipomacy" once Trump is out of office.