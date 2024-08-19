Brit Hume: Trump Is Not A Majority Candidate

Long time Fox New host and now contributor Brit Hume gave Trump some bad news about Trump's chances in the upcoming election.

Hume described Trump's weakness since his win in 2016, and even the staunch never-Democrat Hume got honest.

BRIT HUME: You get down to it, the past eight to ten years have been about Donald Trump.

Everything has been about Donald Trump.

I don't think that the Democrats would have let Joe Biden get as far as he did if it wasn't, if the party hadn't been confident that the Republicans were going to nominate Donald Trump again, which the Republicans did.

The fact that Biden was doing even as well as he did until the very end is testament to the fact that Donald Trump, he has a very hard, solid base of support, but it never gets above about 40 to 45 percent, maybe a little more at best.

So his weakness is the predicate for our politics going back now three elections.

He was able to surmount Hillary Clinton, a uniquely unpopular opponent, but he couldn't beat Biden.

And, you know, you look at the losses in the midterms, well, he was, or the disappointing results in the midterms.

It's all about one thing.

It's about that Donald Trump, no matter how enthusiastic his supporters are, nonetheless, is not a majority candidate.

He might win, but he's not a majority candidate.